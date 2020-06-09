Sal Automotive Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.03 crore, down 33.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.03 crore in March 2020 down 33.79% from Rs. 27.23 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2020 down 300% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2020 down 154.74% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2019.

Sal Automotive shares closed at 121.55 on June 08, 2020 (BSE) and has given -21.58% returns over the last 6 months and -40.71% over the last 12 months.