Sal Automotive Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.03 crore, down 33.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sal Automotive are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.03 crore in March 2020 down 33.79% from Rs. 27.23 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2020 down 300% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2020 down 154.74% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2019.
Sal Automotive shares closed at 121.55 on June 08, 2020 (BSE) and has given -21.58% returns over the last 6 months and -40.71% over the last 12 months.
|Sal Automotive
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.03
|20.12
|27.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.03
|20.12
|27.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.17
|13.16
|20.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.21
|1.30
|-0.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.28
|4.25
|4.51
|Depreciation
|0.36
|0.36
|0.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.68
|1.70
|1.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.25
|-0.65
|0.39
|Other Income
|0.37
|0.37
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.88
|-0.28
|0.60
|Interest
|0.09
|0.10
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.97
|-0.38
|0.51
|Exceptional Items
|0.16
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.81
|-0.38
|0.51
|Tax
|-0.05
|-0.09
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.76
|-0.29
|0.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.76
|-0.29
|0.38
|Equity Share Capital
|2.40
|2.40
|2.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.00
|-1.19
|1.58
|Diluted EPS
|-3.00
|-1.19
|1.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.00
|-1.19
|1.58
|Diluted EPS
|-3.00
|-1.19
|1.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 9, 2020 11:02 am