    Sal Automotive Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 84.94 crore, up 41.28% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sal Automotive are:

    Net Sales at Rs 84.94 crore in June 2023 up 41.28% from Rs. 60.12 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2023 up 368.42% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.02 crore in June 2023 up 161.04% from Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2022.

    Sal Automotive EPS has increased to Rs. 7.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.59 in June 2022.

    Sal Automotive shares closed at 417.70 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 61.81% returns over the last 6 months and 138.75% over the last 12 months.

    Sal Automotive
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations84.9492.1260.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations84.9492.1260.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials67.7973.7650.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.050.58-1.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.519.147.03
    Depreciation0.871.080.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.973.612.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.753.950.65
    Other Income0.400.500.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.154.450.99
    Interest0.760.870.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.393.580.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.393.580.53
    Tax0.610.830.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.782.750.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.782.750.38
    Equity Share Capital2.402.402.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.4211.071.59
    Diluted EPS7.4211.071.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.4211.071.59
    Diluted EPS7.4211.071.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:33 pm

