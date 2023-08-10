Sal Automotive Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 84.94 crore, up 41.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.94 crore in June 2023 up 41.28% from Rs. 60.12 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2023 up 368.42% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.02 crore in June 2023 up 161.04% from Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2022.

Sal Automotive EPS has increased to Rs. 7.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.59 in June 2022.

Sal Automotive shares closed at 417.70 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 61.81% returns over the last 6 months and 138.75% over the last 12 months.