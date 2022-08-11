Sal Automotive Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.12 crore, up 91.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.12 crore in June 2022 up 91.28% from Rs. 31.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022 up 72.73% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2022 up 63.83% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2021.

Sal Automotive EPS has increased to Rs. 1.59 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in June 2021.

Sal Automotive shares closed at 174.95 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.24% returns over the last 6 months and -30.35% over the last 12 months.