Sal Automotive Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.30 crore, up 126.21% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sal Automotive are:

Net Sales at Rs 76.30 crore in December 2022 up 126.21% from Rs. 33.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2022 up 147.9% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2022 up 287.86% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021.

Sal Automotive
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 76.30 75.25 33.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 76.30 75.25 33.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 60.62 63.16 26.80
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.17 -1.93 -0.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.04 8.53 6.68
Depreciation 0.82 0.63 0.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.19 3.61 2.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.46 1.25 -2.25
Other Income 0.35 0.34 0.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.81 1.59 -1.95
Interest 0.75 0.56 0.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.06 1.03 -2.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.06 1.03 -2.21
Tax 0.26 0.26 -0.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.80 0.77 -1.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.80 0.77 -1.67
Equity Share Capital 2.40 2.40 2.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.35 3.20 -6.98
Diluted EPS 3.35 3.20 -6.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.35 3.20 -6.98
Diluted EPS 3.35 3.20 -6.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited