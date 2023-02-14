Sal Automotive Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.30 crore, up 126.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.30 crore in December 2022 up 126.21% from Rs. 33.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2022 up 147.9% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2022 up 287.86% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021.