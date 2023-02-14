Sal Automotive Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.30 crore, up 126.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.30 crore in December 2022 up 126.21% from Rs. 33.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2022 up 147.9% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2022 up 287.86% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021.

Sal Automotive EPS has increased to Rs. 3.35 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.98 in December 2021.

Sal Automotive shares closed at 252.15 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 44.91% returns over the last 6 months and 1.82% over the last 12 months.