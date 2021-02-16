Sal Automotive Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.14 crore, up 44.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.14 crore in December 2020 up 44.83% from Rs. 20.12 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2020 up 424.14% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2020 up 1862.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

Sal Automotive EPS has increased to Rs. 3.90 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.19 in December 2019.

Sal Automotive shares closed at 171.95 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 30.02% returns over the last 6 months and 23.84% over the last 12 months.