Sakthi Sugars Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 323.25 crore, up 2.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 323.25 crore in March 2023 up 2.71% from Rs. 314.71 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 219.99 crore in March 2023 up 1007.25% from Rs. 19.87 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.36 crore in March 2023 up 19.14% from Rs. 41.43 crore in March 2022.

Sakthi Sugars EPS has increased to Rs. 18.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.67 in March 2022.

Sakthi Sugars shares closed at 21.30 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 32.71% over the last 12 months.