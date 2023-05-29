English
    Sakthi Sugars Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 323.25 crore, up 2.71% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sakthi Sugars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 323.25 crore in March 2023 up 2.71% from Rs. 314.71 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 219.99 crore in March 2023 up 1007.25% from Rs. 19.87 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.36 crore in March 2023 up 19.14% from Rs. 41.43 crore in March 2022.

    Sakthi Sugars EPS has increased to Rs. 18.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.67 in March 2022.

    Sakthi Sugars shares closed at 21.30 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 32.71% over the last 12 months.

    Sakthi Sugars
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations323.25186.21314.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations323.25186.21314.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials211.20108.16225.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.440.260.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.343.74-28.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.8213.0617.14
    Depreciation9.459.2725.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses78.0558.3667.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.63-6.656.44
    Other Income10.282.039.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.91-4.6215.49
    Interest26.8227.7764.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.09-32.38-49.04
    Exceptional Items204.88--68.91
    P/L Before Tax217.97-32.3819.88
    Tax-2.07-0.120.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities220.05-32.2619.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.0551.73--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period219.9919.4719.87
    Equity Share Capital118.85118.85118.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.511.641.67
    Diluted EPS18.511.641.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.511.641.67
    Diluted EPS18.511.641.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 29, 2023 03:36 pm