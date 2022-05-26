Sakthi Sugars Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 314.71 crore, up 39.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 314.71 crore in March 2022 up 39.87% from Rs. 225.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.87 crore in March 2022 down 71.8% from Rs. 70.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.43 crore in March 2022 up 100.14% from Rs. 20.70 crore in March 2021.

Sakthi Sugars EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.89 in March 2021.

Sakthi Sugars shares closed at 15.65 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.46% returns over the last 6 months and 29.88% over the last 12 months.