 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sakthi Sugars Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 314.71 crore, up 39.87% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sakthi Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 314.71 crore in March 2022 up 39.87% from Rs. 225.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.87 crore in March 2022 down 71.8% from Rs. 70.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.43 crore in March 2022 up 100.14% from Rs. 20.70 crore in March 2021.

Sakthi Sugars EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.89 in March 2021.

Sakthi Sugars shares closed at 15.65 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.46% returns over the last 6 months and 29.88% over the last 12 months.

Sakthi Sugars
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 314.71 147.54 225.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 314.71 147.54 225.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 225.18 106.58 157.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.36 0.14 0.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -28.17 -8.42 -1.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.14 15.10 16.30
Depreciation 25.94 9.73 9.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 67.82 32.25 37.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.44 -7.84 6.37
Other Income 9.06 2.99 4.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.49 -4.85 11.09
Interest 64.53 60.47 52.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -49.04 -65.32 -41.27
Exceptional Items 68.91 -- 111.87
P/L Before Tax 19.88 -65.32 70.59
Tax 0.01 0.10 0.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.87 -65.42 70.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.87 -65.42 70.45
Equity Share Capital 118.85 118.85 118.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.67 -5.50 5.89
Diluted EPS 1.67 -5.50 5.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.67 -5.50 5.89
Diluted EPS 1.67 -5.50 5.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sakthi Sugars #sugar
first published: May 26, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.