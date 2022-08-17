 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sakthi Sugars Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 302.30 crore, up 67.05% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sakthi Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 302.30 crore in June 2022 up 67.05% from Rs. 180.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 173.42 crore in June 2022 up 495.25% from Rs. 43.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.27 crore in June 2022 up 82.97% from Rs. 18.73 crore in June 2021.

Sakthi Sugars EPS has increased to Rs. 14.59 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.63 in June 2021.

Sakthi Sugars shares closed at 19.05 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.30% returns over the last 6 months and 22.51% over the last 12 months.

Sakthi Sugars
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 302.30 314.71 180.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 302.30 314.71 180.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 193.64 225.18 127.84
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.67 0.36 0.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.93 -28.17 -10.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.20 17.14 13.93
Depreciation 9.15 25.94 9.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 67.23 67.82 33.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.34 6.44 5.76
Other Income 0.78 9.06 3.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.12 15.49 9.12
Interest 25.48 64.53 53.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.36 -49.04 -44.11
Exceptional Items 174.96 68.91 --
P/L Before Tax 174.60 19.88 -44.11
Tax 0.26 0.01 -0.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 174.34 19.87 -43.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.92 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 173.42 19.87 -43.88
Equity Share Capital 118.85 118.85 118.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.59 1.67 -3.63
Diluted EPS 14.59 1.67 -3.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.59 1.67 -3.63
Diluted EPS 14.59 1.67 -3.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sakthi Sugars #sugar
first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.