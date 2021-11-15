Sakthi Finance Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 46.34 crore, up 11.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.34 crore in September 2021 up 11.82% from Rs. 41.44 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.59 crore in September 2021 up 1.22% from Rs. 2.56 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.51 crore in September 2021 up 7.9% from Rs. 30.13 crore in September 2020.

Sakthi Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.37 in September 2020.

