Sakthi Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.01 crore, up 6.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.01 crore in March 2023 up 6.42% from Rs. 46.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2023 up 32.93% from Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.98 crore in March 2023 up 7.26% from Rs. 31.68 crore in March 2022.

Sakthi Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2022.

