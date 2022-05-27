Sakthi Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.05 crore, up 1.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.05 crore in March 2022 up 1.06% from Rs. 45.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2022 up 26.15% from Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.68 crore in March 2022 up 4.07% from Rs. 30.44 crore in March 2021.

Sakthi Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2021.

Sakthi Finance shares closed at 18.90 on December 04, 2014 (NSE)