Sakthi Finance Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 45.57 crore, up 0.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.57 crore in March 2021 up 0.83% from Rs. 45.20 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2021 down 18.48% from Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.44 crore in March 2021 down 3.82% from Rs. 31.65 crore in March 2020.

Sakthi Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.55 in March 2020.

Sakthi Finance shares closed at 18.90 on December 04, 2014 (NSE)