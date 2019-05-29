Sakthi Finance Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 43.03 crore, down 4.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.03 crore in March 2019 down 4.13% from Rs. 44.88 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2019 down 23.89% from Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.24 crore in March 2019 up 0.03% from Rs. 29.23 crore in March 2018.

Sakthi Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.61 in March 2018.

