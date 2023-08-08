Sakthi Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.15 crore, up 5.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.15 crore in June 2023 up 5.93% from Rs. 46.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2023 up 32.91% from Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.24 crore in June 2023 up 5.81% from Rs. 32.36 crore in June 2022.

Sakthi Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2022.

Sakthi Finance shares closed at 34.02 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.62% returns over the last 6 months and 59.72% over the last 12 months.