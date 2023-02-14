Sakthi Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.96 crore, up 5.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.96 crore in December 2022 up 5.32% from Rs. 46.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.16 crore in December 2022 up 89.21% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.77 crore in December 2022 up 4.83% from Rs. 31.26 crore in December 2021.