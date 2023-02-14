Sakthi Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.96 crore, up 5.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.96 crore in December 2022 up 5.32% from Rs. 46.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.16 crore in December 2022 up 89.21% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.77 crore in December 2022 up 4.83% from Rs. 31.26 crore in December 2021.

Sakthi Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2021.

Sakthi Finance shares closed at 18.90 on December 04, 2014 (NSE)