Sakthi Finance Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 46.48 crore, up 5.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.48 crore in December 2021 up 5.6% from Rs. 44.02 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021 down 25.68% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.26 crore in December 2021 up 2.46% from Rs. 30.51 crore in December 2020.

Sakthi Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2020.

