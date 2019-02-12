Sakthi Finance Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 41.86 crore, up 4.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.86 crore in December 2018 up 4.19% from Rs. 40.18 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2018 down 13.03% from Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.36 crore in December 2018 up 0.96% from Rs. 30.07 crore in December 2017.

Sakthi Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.49 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.64 in December 2017.

Sakthi Finance shares closed at 18.90 on December 04, 2014 (NSE)