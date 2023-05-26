Saksoft Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 57.23 crore, up 32.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.23 crore in March 2023 up 32.54% from Rs. 43.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.66 crore in March 2023 down 41.57% from Rs. 11.39 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.51 crore in March 2023 down 38.68% from Rs. 15.51 crore in March 2022.

Saksoft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.82 in March 2022.

Saksoft shares closed at 236.65 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 115.92% returns over the last 6 months and 209.59% over the last 12 months.