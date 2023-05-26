English
    Saksoft Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 57.23 crore, up 32.54% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saksoft are:

    Net Sales at Rs 57.23 crore in March 2023 up 32.54% from Rs. 43.18 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.66 crore in March 2023 down 41.57% from Rs. 11.39 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.51 crore in March 2023 down 38.68% from Rs. 15.51 crore in March 2022.

    Saksoft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.82 in March 2022.

    Saksoft shares closed at 236.65 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 115.92% returns over the last 6 months and 209.59% over the last 12 months.

    Saksoft
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations57.2353.4343.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations57.2353.4343.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.6135.7726.47
    Depreciation1.291.261.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.729.1910.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.617.225.45
    Other Income-0.394.888.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.2212.1014.44
    Interest0.260.180.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.9611.9213.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.9611.9213.98
    Tax1.312.222.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.669.7011.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.669.7011.39
    Equity Share Capital10.5710.5710.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.630.9210.82
    Diluted EPS0.610.8910.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.630.9210.82
    Diluted EPS0.610.8910.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 09:46 am