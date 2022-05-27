 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Saksoft Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.18 crore, up 39.15% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saksoft are:

Net Sales at Rs 43.18 crore in March 2022 up 39.15% from Rs. 31.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.39 crore in March 2022 up 282.94% from Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.51 crore in March 2022 up 176.47% from Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2021.

Saksoft EPS has increased to Rs. 10.82 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.83 in March 2021.

Saksoft shares closed at 818.80 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

Saksoft
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 43.18 43.16 31.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 43.18 43.16 31.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.47 25.75 19.45
Depreciation 1.07 1.12 0.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.19 9.35 5.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.45 6.95 4.83
Other Income 8.99 0.34 -0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.44 7.29 4.65
Interest 0.46 0.46 0.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.98 6.83 4.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.98 6.83 4.05
Tax 2.58 1.78 1.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.39 5.05 2.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.39 5.05 2.97
Equity Share Capital 10.54 10.54 10.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.82 4.80 2.83
Diluted EPS 10.48 4.63 2.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.82 4.80 2.83
Diluted EPS 10.48 4.63 2.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 12:41 pm
