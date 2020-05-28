Saksoft Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30.72 crore, up 19.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.72 crore in March 2020 up 19.93% from Rs. 25.61 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.62 crore in March 2020 up 216.18% from Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.93 crore in March 2020 up 121.03% from Rs. 5.85 crore in March 2019.

Saksoft EPS has increased to Rs. 9.19 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.91 in March 2019.

Saksoft shares closed at 166.50 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -17.59% returns over the last 6 months and -46.86% over the last 12 months.