Saksoft Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 25.61 crore, up 47.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.61 crore in March 2019 up 47.01% from Rs. 17.42 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2019 up 317.74% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.85 crore in March 2019 up 119.1% from Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2018.

Saksoft EPS has increased to Rs. 2.91 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.69 in March 2018.

Saksoft shares closed at 281.25 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.11% returns over the last 6 months and 17.19% over the last 12 months.