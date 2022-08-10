Saksoft Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.49 crore, up 38.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.49 crore in June 2022 up 38.88% from Rs. 34.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.98 crore in June 2022 up 2.2% from Rs. 3.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.69 crore in June 2022 down 1.47% from Rs. 6.79 crore in June 2021.

Saksoft EPS has increased to Rs. 3.77 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.71 in June 2021.

Saksoft shares closed at 1,055.95 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.85% returns over the last 6 months and 61.36% over the last 12 months.