 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Saksoft Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.43 crore, up 23.8% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saksoft are:

Net Sales at Rs 53.43 crore in December 2022 up 23.8% from Rs. 43.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.70 crore in December 2022 up 92.27% from Rs. 5.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.36 crore in December 2022 up 58.86% from Rs. 8.41 crore in December 2021.

Saksoft
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 53.43 51.24 43.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 53.43 51.24 43.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 35.77 34.15 25.75
Depreciation 1.26 1.17 1.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.19 9.76 9.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.22 6.17 6.95
Other Income 4.88 3.29 0.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.10 9.46 7.29
Interest 0.18 0.21 0.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.92 9.25 6.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.92 9.25 6.83
Tax 2.22 1.73 1.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.70 7.52 5.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.70 7.52 5.05
Equity Share Capital 10.57 10.56 10.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.92 0.71 4.80
Diluted EPS 0.89 0.69 4.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.92 0.71 4.80
Diluted EPS 0.89 0.69 4.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited