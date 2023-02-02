English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Saksoft Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.43 crore, up 23.8% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saksoft are:

    Net Sales at Rs 53.43 crore in December 2022 up 23.8% from Rs. 43.16 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.70 crore in December 2022 up 92.27% from Rs. 5.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.36 crore in December 2022 up 58.86% from Rs. 8.41 crore in December 2021.

    Saksoft
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations53.4351.2443.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations53.4351.2443.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.7734.1525.75
    Depreciation1.261.171.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.199.769.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.226.176.95
    Other Income4.883.290.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.109.467.29
    Interest0.180.210.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.929.256.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.929.256.83
    Tax2.221.731.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.707.525.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.707.525.05
    Equity Share Capital10.5710.5610.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.920.714.80
    Diluted EPS0.890.694.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.920.714.80
    Diluted EPS0.890.694.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited