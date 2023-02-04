Saksoft Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.43 crore, up 23.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.43 crore in December 2022 up 23.8% from Rs. 43.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.70 crore in December 2022 up 92.27% from Rs. 5.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.36 crore in December 2022 up 58.86% from Rs. 8.41 crore in December 2021.

Saksoft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.80 in December 2021.

