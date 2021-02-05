Saksoft Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 31.90 crore, up 10.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.90 crore in December 2020 up 10.01% from Rs. 29.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.25 crore in December 2020 up 20.07% from Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.45 crore in December 2020 up 14.65% from Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2019.

Saksoft EPS has increased to Rs. 5.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.17 in December 2019.

Saksoft shares closed at 347.30 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 45.89% returns over the last 6 months and 51.96% over the last 12 months.