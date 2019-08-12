App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 04:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Saksoft Ltd April-June qtr net up 22.8% to Rs 9.51 cr

Total income from operations for the quarter under review grew to Rs 91.83 crore from Rs 83.74 crore recorded same period last fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Digital transformation company Saksoft Ltd on August 12 announced it had recorded a 22.8 per cent jump in its net profits to Rs 9.51 crore.

The city-based company had recorded net profits at Rs 7.74 crore during corresponding quarter of previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2019 net profits of the company stood at Rs 38.21 crore.

Close

Total income from operations for the quarter under review grew to Rs 91.83 crore from Rs 83.74 crore recorded same period last fiscal.

For the year ending March 31, 2019 total income from operations was at Rs 360.22 crore.

Shares of Saksoft Ltd were trading at Rs 267.90 apiece, up by 2.53 per cent over the previous close in NSE.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 04:30 pm

tags #Results #Saksoft Ltd

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.