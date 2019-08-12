Saksoft Ltd April-June qtr net up 22.8% to Rs 9.51 cr

Digital transformation company Saksoft Ltd on August 12 announced it had recorded a 22.8 per cent jump in its net profits to Rs 9.51 crore.

The city-based company had recorded net profits at Rs 7.74 crore during corresponding quarter of previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2019 net profits of the company stood at Rs 38.21 crore.

Total income from operations for the quarter under review grew to Rs 91.83 crore from Rs 83.74 crore recorded same period last fiscal.

For the year ending March 31, 2019 total income from operations was at Rs 360.22 crore.