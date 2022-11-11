English
    Saksoft Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 163.84 crore, up 42.82% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Saksoft are:

    Net Sales at Rs 163.84 crore in September 2022 up 42.82% from Rs. 114.72 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.32 crore in September 2022 up 47.57% from Rs. 13.09 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.86 crore in September 2022 up 49.92% from Rs. 19.25 crore in September 2021.

    Saksoft EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.13 in September 2021.

    Saksoft shares closed at 102.65 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.52% returns over the last 6 months and 8.06% over the last 12 months.

    Saksoft
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations163.84148.02114.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations163.84148.02114.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost73.2067.2950.82
    Depreciation2.452.181.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses64.9158.2544.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.2820.3017.72
    Other Income3.133.18-0.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.4123.4717.70
    Interest0.560.490.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.8522.9817.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.8522.9817.10
    Tax6.535.184.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.3217.8013.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.3217.8013.09
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates19.3217.8013.09
    Equity Share Capital10.5610.019.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.9317.7913.13
    Diluted EPS1.7816.3811.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.9317.7913.13
    Diluted EPS1.7816.3811.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:50 am