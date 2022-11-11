Saksoft Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 163.84 crore, up 42.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 163.84 crore in September 2022 up 42.82% from Rs. 114.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.32 crore in September 2022 up 47.57% from Rs. 13.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.86 crore in September 2022 up 49.92% from Rs. 19.25 crore in September 2021.

Saksoft EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.13 in September 2021.

Saksoft shares closed at 102.65 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.52% returns over the last 6 months and 8.06% over the last 12 months.