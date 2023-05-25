Saksoft Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 182.06 crore, up 30.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 182.06 crore in March 2023 up 30.89% from Rs. 139.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.99 crore in March 2023 up 42.38% from Rs. 17.55 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.19 crore in March 2023 up 31.34% from Rs. 25.27 crore in March 2022.

Saksoft EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.55 in March 2022.

Saksoft shares closed at 232.05 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 111.72% returns over the last 6 months and 203.57% over the last 12 months.