    Saksoft Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 182.06 crore, up 30.89% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 10:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Saksoft are:

    Net Sales at Rs 182.06 crore in March 2023 up 30.89% from Rs. 139.09 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.99 crore in March 2023 up 42.38% from Rs. 17.55 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.19 crore in March 2023 up 31.34% from Rs. 25.27 crore in March 2022.

    Saksoft EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.55 in March 2022.

    Saksoft shares closed at 232.05 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 111.72% returns over the last 6 months and 203.57% over the last 12 months.

    Saksoft
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations182.06171.68139.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations182.06171.68139.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost79.9577.4655.69
    Depreciation2.732.612.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses69.5966.7961.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.7824.8319.99
    Other Income0.672.453.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.4627.2823.11
    Interest0.590.540.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.8726.7422.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax29.8726.7422.31
    Tax4.886.884.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.9919.8617.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.9919.8617.55
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.9919.8617.55
    Equity Share Capital10.0410.0410.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.491.9817.55
    Diluted EPS2.291.8216.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.491.9817.55
    Diluted EPS2.291.8216.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 25, 2023 10:48 pm