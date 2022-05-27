Saksoft Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.09 crore, up 42.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.09 crore in March 2022 up 42.73% from Rs. 97.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.55 crore in March 2022 up 40.27% from Rs. 12.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.27 crore in March 2022 up 38.77% from Rs. 18.21 crore in March 2021.

Saksoft EPS has increased to Rs. 17.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.57 in March 2021.

Saksoft shares closed at 818.80 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)