Saksoft Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.09 crore, up 42.73% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Saksoft are:

Net Sales at Rs 139.09 crore in March 2022 up 42.73% from Rs. 97.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.55 crore in March 2022 up 40.27% from Rs. 12.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.27 crore in March 2022 up 38.77% from Rs. 18.21 crore in March 2021.

Saksoft EPS has increased to Rs. 17.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.57 in March 2021.

Saksoft shares closed at 818.80 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

Saksoft
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 139.09 124.47 97.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 139.09 124.47 97.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 55.69 54.22 45.79
Depreciation 2.16 1.76 1.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 61.25 48.19 36.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.99 20.31 13.96
Other Income 3.12 0.50 2.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.11 20.81 16.62
Interest 0.80 0.66 0.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.31 20.15 15.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.31 20.15 15.84
Tax 4.76 5.22 3.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.55 14.93 12.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.55 14.93 12.51
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17.55 14.93 12.51
Equity Share Capital 10.01 10.01 9.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.55 14.93 12.57
Diluted EPS 16.10 13.71 11.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.55 14.93 12.57
Diluted EPS 16.10 13.71 11.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Saksoft
first published: May 27, 2022 12:00 pm
