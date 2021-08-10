Saksoft Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 102.14 crore, up 8.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.14 crore in June 2021 up 8.95% from Rs. 93.75 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.69 crore in June 2021 up 74.66% from Rs. 10.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.01 crore in June 2021 up 44.99% from Rs. 15.87 crore in June 2020.

Saksoft EPS has increased to Rs. 17.76 in June 2021 from Rs. 10.19 in June 2020.

Saksoft shares closed at 654.40 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 90.20% returns over the last 6 months and 127.89% over the last 12 months.