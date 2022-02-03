Saksoft Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 124.47 crore, up 27.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124.47 crore in December 2021 up 27.77% from Rs. 97.42 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.93 crore in December 2021 up 23.65% from Rs. 12.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.57 crore in December 2021 up 26.94% from Rs. 17.78 crore in December 2020.

Saksoft EPS has increased to Rs. 14.93 in December 2021 from Rs. 12.13 in December 2020.

Saksoft shares closed at 982.70 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.31% returns over the last 6 months and 176.89% over the last 12 months.