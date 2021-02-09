Saksoft Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 97.42 crore, up 11.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.42 crore in December 2020 up 11.34% from Rs. 87.49 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.07 crore in December 2020 up 26.01% from Rs. 9.58 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.78 crore in December 2020 up 14.64% from Rs. 15.51 crore in December 2019.

Saksoft EPS has increased to Rs. 12.13 in December 2020 from Rs. 9.60 in December 2019.

Saksoft shares closed at 347.75 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.10% returns over the last 6 months and 60.73% over the last 12 months.