Sakar Healthcar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.71 crore, down 2.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.71 crore in September 2022 down 2.95% from Rs. 31.64 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2022 down 21.08% from Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.20 crore in September 2022 up 17.35% from Rs. 7.84 crore in September 2021.

Sakar Healthcar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.44 in September 2021.

Sakar Healthcar shares closed at 258.65 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 86.68% returns over the last 6 months and 73.36% over the last 12 months.