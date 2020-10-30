Sakar Healthcar Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.12 crore, up 0.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.12 crore in September 2020 up 0.18% from Rs. 26.07 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.56 crore in September 2020 up 55.15% from Rs. 2.94 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.26 crore in September 2020 up 11.52% from Rs. 6.51 crore in September 2019.

Sakar Healthcar EPS has increased to Rs. 3.04 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.96 in September 2019.

Sakar Healthcar shares closed at 86.60 on October 29, 2020 (NSE)