    Sakar Healthcar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.65 crore, up 11.11% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 10:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sakar Healthcare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.65 crore in March 2023 up 11.11% from Rs. 36.59 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2023 down 56.47% from Rs. 9.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.60 crore in March 2023 down 4.57% from Rs. 10.06 crore in March 2022.

    Sakar Healthcar EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.11 in March 2022.

    Sakar Healthcar shares closed at 256.40 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.88% returns over the last 6 months and 69.19% over the last 12 months.

    Sakar Healthcare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.6533.4736.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.6533.4736.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.7019.0820.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.77-1.02-0.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.344.735.32
    Depreciation3.554.103.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.061.881.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.234.705.98
    Other Income1.821.850.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.056.566.87
    Interest2.151.940.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.894.616.19
    Exceptional Items-0.01----
    P/L Before Tax3.894.616.19
    Tax-0.030.60-2.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.924.019.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.924.019.01
    Equity Share Capital19.0418.6217.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.042.165.11
    Diluted EPS2.042.165.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.042.165.11
    Diluted EPS2.042.165.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 10:34 pm