Sakar Healthcar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.65 crore, up 11.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.65 crore in March 2023 up 11.11% from Rs. 36.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2023 down 56.47% from Rs. 9.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.60 crore in March 2023 down 4.57% from Rs. 10.06 crore in March 2022.

Sakar Healthcar EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.11 in March 2022.

Sakar Healthcar shares closed at 256.40 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.88% returns over the last 6 months and 69.19% over the last 12 months.