Sakar Healthcar Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.68 crore, up 18.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.68 crore in March 2021 up 18.74% from Rs. 18.26 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2021 down 39.06% from Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.49 crore in March 2021 up 32.8% from Rs. 5.64 crore in March 2020.

Sakar Healthcar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.17 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.88 in March 2020.

Sakar Healthcar shares closed at 135.15 on May 28, 2021 (NSE)