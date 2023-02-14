Sakar Healthcar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.47 crore, up 12.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.47 crore in December 2022 up 12.52% from Rs. 29.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2022 up 3451.06% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.66 crore in December 2022 up 54.05% from Rs. 6.92 crore in December 2021.