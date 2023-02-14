Sakar Healthcar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.47 crore, up 12.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.47 crore in December 2022 up 12.52% from Rs. 29.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2022 up 3451.06% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.66 crore in December 2022 up 54.05% from Rs. 6.92 crore in December 2021.

Sakar Healthcar EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2021.

Sakar Healthcar shares closed at 229.60 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.01% returns over the last 6 months and 87.12% over the last 12 months.