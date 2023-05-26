Sakar Healthcar Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.65 crore, up 11.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sakar Healthcare are:
Net Sales at Rs 40.65 crore in March 2023 up 11.11% from Rs. 36.59 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2023 down 56.16% from Rs. 8.95 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.60 crore in March 2023 down 3.81% from Rs. 9.98 crore in March 2022.
Sakar Healthcar EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.07 in March 2022.
|Sakar Healthcare
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|40.65
|33.47
|36.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|40.65
|33.47
|36.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.70
|19.08
|20.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.77
|-1.02
|-0.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.34
|4.73
|5.32
|Depreciation
|3.55
|4.10
|3.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.06
|1.88
|1.91
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.23
|4.70
|5.91
|Other Income
|1.82
|1.85
|0.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.05
|6.56
|6.79
|Interest
|2.15
|1.94
|0.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.89
|4.61
|6.11
|Exceptional Items
|-0.01
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.89
|4.61
|6.11
|Tax
|-0.03
|0.60
|-2.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.92
|4.01
|8.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.92
|4.01
|8.95
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3.92
|4.01
|8.95
|Equity Share Capital
|19.04
|18.62
|17.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.04
|2.16
|5.07
|Diluted EPS
|2.04
|2.16
|5.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.04
|2.16
|5.07
|Diluted EPS
|2.04
|2.16
|5.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited