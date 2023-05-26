Sakar Healthcar Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.65 crore, up 11.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.65 crore in March 2023 up 11.11% from Rs. 36.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2023 down 56.16% from Rs. 8.95 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.60 crore in March 2023 down 3.81% from Rs. 9.98 crore in March 2022.

Sakar Healthcar EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.07 in March 2022.