Sakar Healthcar Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.59 crore, up 68.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.59 crore in March 2022 up 68.75% from Rs. 21.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.95 crore in March 2022 up 415.96% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.98 crore in March 2022 up 33.42% from Rs. 7.48 crore in March 2021.

Sakar Healthcar EPS has increased to Rs. 5.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.17 in March 2021.

Sakar Healthcar shares closed at 161.60 on May 20, 2022 (NSE)