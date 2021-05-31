Sakar Healthcar Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.68 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2021 / 08:03 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sakar Healthcare are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.68 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.
Sakar Healthcar shares closed at 135.15 on May 28, 2021 (NSE)
|Sakar Healthcare
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.68
|26.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.68
|26.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.70
|16.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.92
|0.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.20
|3.55
|Depreciation
|4.82
|1.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.64
|1.66
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.25
|2.78
|Other Income
|0.41
|0.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.66
|3.05
|Interest
|0.43
|0.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.23
|2.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.23
|2.25
|Tax
|0.49
|0.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.73
|1.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.73
|1.80
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.73
|1.80
|Equity Share Capital
|15.62
|14.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.17
|1.20
|Diluted EPS
|1.17
|1.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.17
|1.20
|Diluted EPS
|1.17
|1.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited