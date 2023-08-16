Sakar Healthcar Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.99 crore, up 36.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.99 crore in June 2023 up 36.64% from Rs. 28.53 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.84 crore in June 2023 down 1.33% from Rs. 2.88 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.55 crore in June 2023 up 26.05% from Rs. 8.37 crore in June 2022.

Sakar Healthcar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.65 in June 2022.

Sakar Healthcar shares closed at 316.70 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.94% returns over the last 6 months and 75.26% over the last 12 months.