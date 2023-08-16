English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sakar Healthcar Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.99 crore, up 36.64% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sakar Healthcare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.99 crore in June 2023 up 36.64% from Rs. 28.53 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.84 crore in June 2023 down 1.33% from Rs. 2.88 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.55 crore in June 2023 up 26.05% from Rs. 8.37 crore in June 2022.

    Sakar Healthcar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.65 in June 2022.

    Sakar Healthcar shares closed at 316.70 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.94% returns over the last 6 months and 75.26% over the last 12 months.

    Sakar Healthcare
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.9940.6528.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.9940.6528.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.2620.7016.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.911.77-0.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.365.343.20
    Depreciation4.523.553.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.435.061.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.514.234.39
    Other Income1.521.820.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.036.054.80
    Interest2.082.150.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.953.893.94
    Exceptional Items---0.01--
    P/L Before Tax3.953.893.94
    Tax1.11-0.031.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.843.922.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.843.922.88
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.843.922.88
    Equity Share Capital19.0419.0417.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.462.041.65
    Diluted EPS1.462.041.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.462.041.65
    Diluted EPS1.462.041.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals & Drugs #Results #Sakar Healthcar #Sakar Healthcare
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 05:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!