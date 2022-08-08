Sakar Healthcar Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.53 crore, down 5.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.53 crore in June 2022 down 5.7% from Rs. 30.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.88 crore in June 2022 down 21.23% from Rs. 3.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.37 crore in June 2022 up 24% from Rs. 6.75 crore in June 2021.

Sakar Healthcar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.65 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.15 in June 2021.

Sakar Healthcar shares closed at 199.55 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.16% returns over the last 6 months and 4.23% over the last 12 months.