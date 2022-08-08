 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sakar Healthcar Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.53 crore, down 5.7% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sakar Healthcare are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.53 crore in June 2022 down 5.7% from Rs. 30.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.88 crore in June 2022 down 21.23% from Rs. 3.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.37 crore in June 2022 up 24% from Rs. 6.75 crore in June 2021.

Sakar Healthcar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.65 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.15 in June 2021.

Sakar Healthcar shares closed at 199.55 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.16% returns over the last 6 months and 4.23% over the last 12 months.

Sakar Healthcare
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 28.53 36.59 30.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 28.53 36.59 30.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16.45 20.40 16.81
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.50 -0.15 0.62
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.20 5.32 3.22
Depreciation 3.57 3.19 2.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.42 1.91 3.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.39 5.91 4.30
Other Income 0.41 0.88 0.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.80 6.79 4.57
Interest 0.86 0.68 0.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.94 6.11 4.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.94 6.11 4.09
Tax 1.06 -2.84 0.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.88 8.95 3.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.88 8.95 3.65
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.88 8.95 3.65
Equity Share Capital 17.12 17.12 17.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.65 5.07 2.15
Diluted EPS 1.65 5.07 2.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.65 5.07 2.15
Diluted EPS 1.65 5.07 2.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 11:33 am
