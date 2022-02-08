Sakar Healthcar Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.74 crore, up 11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.74 crore in December 2021 up 11% from Rs. 26.79 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021 down 93.72% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.92 crore in December 2021 up 67.55% from Rs. 4.13 crore in December 2020.

Sakar Healthcar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.20 in December 2020.

Sakar Healthcar shares closed at 143.60 on February 07, 2022 (NSE)