Saint-Gobain Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 41.27 crore, up 14.88% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saint-Gobain Sekurit are:
Net Sales at Rs 41.27 crore in September 2018 up 14.88% from Rs. 35.93 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.73 crore in September 2018 up 29.97% from Rs. 2.87 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.66 crore in September 2018 up 14.33% from Rs. 6.70 crore in September 2017.
Saint-Gobain EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.32 in September 2017.
Saint-Gobain shares closed at 51.60 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given -36.96% returns over the last 6 months and -20.68% over the last 12 months.
|
|Saint-Gobain Sekurit
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|40.77
|37.52
|35.58
|Other Operating Income
|0.50
|0.57
|0.35
|Total Income From Operations
|41.27
|38.09
|35.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.77
|18.67
|16.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.04
|0.38
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.12
|-1.72
|0.39
|Power & Fuel
|4.03
|3.82
|3.53
|Employees Cost
|2.81
|2.86
|2.47
|Depreciation
|2.19
|2.12
|2.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.15
|8.28
|7.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.42
|3.69
|3.98
|Other Income
|1.06
|1.05
|0.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.47
|4.74
|4.54
|Interest
|0.20
|0.11
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.27
|4.63
|4.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.27
|4.63
|4.41
|Tax
|1.54
|1.35
|1.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.73
|3.28
|2.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.73
|3.28
|2.87
|Equity Share Capital
|91.11
|91.11
|91.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.41
|0.36
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|0.41
|0.36
|0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.41
|0.36
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|0.41
|0.36
|0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited