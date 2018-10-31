Saint-Gobain Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 41.27 crore, up 14.88% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 41.27 crore in September 2018 up 14.88% from Rs. 35.93 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.73 crore in September 2018 up 29.97% from Rs. 2.87 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.66 crore in September 2018 up 14.33% from Rs. 6.70 crore in September 2017.

Saint-Gobain EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.32 in September 2017.

Saint-Gobain shares closed at 51.60 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given -36.96% returns over the last 6 months and -20.68% over the last 12 months.