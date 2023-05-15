Saint-Gobain Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.38 crore, up 4.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saint-Gobain Sekurit are:
Net Sales at Rs 47.38 crore in March 2023 up 4.62% from Rs. 45.28 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.15 crore in March 2023 up 29.92% from Rs. 6.28 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.05 crore in March 2023 up 25% from Rs. 9.64 crore in March 2022.
Saint-Gobain EPS has increased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.69 in March 2022.
Saint-Gobain shares closed at 91.88 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.39% returns over the last 6 months and 18.71% over the last 12 months.
|Saint-Gobain Sekurit
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|46.51
|46.34
|44.83
|Other Operating Income
|0.87
|0.40
|0.45
|Total Income From Operations
|47.38
|46.74
|45.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.38
|20.51
|22.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.07
|0.09
|0.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.93
|1.35
|-0.48
|Power & Fuel
|4.08
|3.94
|3.44
|Employees Cost
|3.07
|2.78
|2.76
|Depreciation
|0.99
|0.93
|0.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.02
|9.03
|7.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.68
|8.11
|8.22
|Other Income
|2.38
|2.07
|0.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.06
|10.18
|8.69
|Interest
|0.12
|0.13
|0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.94
|10.05
|8.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10.94
|10.05
|8.45
|Tax
|2.79
|2.66
|2.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.15
|7.39
|6.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.15
|7.39
|6.28
|Equity Share Capital
|91.11
|91.11
|91.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.90
|0.81
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|0.90
|0.81
|0.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.90
|0.81
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|0.90
|0.81
|0.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited