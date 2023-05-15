English
    Saint-Gobain Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.38 crore, up 4.62% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saint-Gobain Sekurit are:

    Net Sales at Rs 47.38 crore in March 2023 up 4.62% from Rs. 45.28 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.15 crore in March 2023 up 29.92% from Rs. 6.28 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.05 crore in March 2023 up 25% from Rs. 9.64 crore in March 2022.

    Saint-Gobain EPS has increased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.69 in March 2022.

    Saint-Gobain shares closed at 91.88 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.39% returns over the last 6 months and 18.71% over the last 12 months.

    Saint-Gobain Sekurit
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.5146.3444.83
    Other Operating Income0.870.400.45
    Total Income From Operations47.3846.7445.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.3820.5122.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.070.090.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.931.35-0.48
    Power & Fuel4.083.943.44
    Employees Cost3.072.782.76
    Depreciation0.990.930.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.029.037.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.688.118.22
    Other Income2.382.070.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.0610.188.69
    Interest0.120.130.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.9410.058.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.9410.058.45
    Tax2.792.662.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.157.396.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.157.396.28
    Equity Share Capital91.1191.1191.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.900.810.69
    Diluted EPS0.900.810.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.900.810.69
    Diluted EPS0.900.810.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

