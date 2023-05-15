Saint-Gobain Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.38 crore, up 4.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.38 crore in March 2023 up 4.62% from Rs. 45.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.15 crore in March 2023 up 29.92% from Rs. 6.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.05 crore in March 2023 up 25% from Rs. 9.64 crore in March 2022.

Saint-Gobain EPS has increased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.69 in March 2022.

Saint-Gobain shares closed at 91.88 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.39% returns over the last 6 months and 18.71% over the last 12 months.