Saint-Gobain Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.28 crore, up 19.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.28 crore in March 2022 up 19.37% from Rs. 37.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.28 crore in March 2022 up 0.95% from Rs. 6.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.64 crore in March 2022 down 2.03% from Rs. 9.84 crore in March 2021.

Saint-Gobain EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.68 in March 2021.

Saint-Gobain shares closed at 81.20 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.28% returns over the last 6 months and 10.33% over the last 12 months.