Saint-Gobain Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.28 crore, up 19.37% Y-o-Y
May 23, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saint-Gobain Sekurit are:
Net Sales at Rs 45.28 crore in March 2022 up 19.37% from Rs. 37.94 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.28 crore in March 2022 up 0.95% from Rs. 6.22 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.64 crore in March 2022 down 2.03% from Rs. 9.84 crore in March 2021.
Saint-Gobain EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.68 in March 2021.
Saint-Gobain shares closed at 81.20 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.28% returns over the last 6 months and 10.33% over the last 12 months.
|Saint-Gobain Sekurit
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|44.83
|41.45
|37.39
|Other Operating Income
|0.45
|--
|0.54
|Total Income From Operations
|45.28
|41.45
|37.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.34
|18.91
|17.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.24
|0.18
|0.61
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.48
|-2.13
|-1.07
|Power & Fuel
|3.44
|--
|3.02
|Employees Cost
|2.76
|2.97
|3.59
|Depreciation
|0.95
|1.18
|1.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.82
|9.45
|5.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.22
|10.88
|7.83
|Other Income
|0.47
|1.36
|0.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.69
|12.24
|8.42
|Interest
|0.25
|0.08
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.45
|12.17
|8.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.45
|12.17
|8.31
|Tax
|2.17
|2.84
|2.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.28
|9.33
|6.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.28
|9.33
|6.22
|Equity Share Capital
|91.11
|91.11
|91.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.69
|1.02
|0.68
|Diluted EPS
|0.69
|1.02
|0.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.69
|1.02
|0.68
|Diluted EPS
|0.69
|1.02
|0.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
